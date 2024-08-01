In short Simplifying... In short Netflix's hit series 'Squid Game' is back with a second season, featuring new contestants and a revenge-driven plot.

The series, which gained global acclaim with over 1.65B viewing hours, is set to conclude with a third season in 2025.

Netflix is also capitalizing on its success with spinoffs like a reality show and a multiplayer game.

'Squid Game' Season 2 arrives on Netflix on Christmas

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Season 2, Season 3 lock release slots

By Isha Sharma 08:39 am Aug 01, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited second season of the South Korean sensation Squid Game is slated to premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2024. The show's creators recently confirmed the release date and also unveiled a new teaser. Emmy-award winner Lee Jung-jae will return to his role as Seong Gi-hun in the series that first aired in 2021. Are you ready?

Teaser insights

New teaser hints at brutal games in Season 2

The newly released teaser for Squid Game Season 2 introduces a fresh batch of contestants. These participants are seen engaging in a game while being observed by workers clad in red and black. The head soldier's ominous question, "It's been three years. Do you want to play again?" suggests the brutal challenges that await the players. Like the first season, this installment, too, is expected to be ripe with gore.

Season details

'Squid Game' Season 2 plot and director's excitement

The upcoming season of Squid Game will follow protagonist Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee, on his quest for revenge against the creators of the deadly games. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, writer, and executive producer of the series expressed his anticipation on social media, stating, "It's been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place."

Series conclusion

'Squid Game' to conclude with third season in 2025

The makers confirmed that Squid Game will conclude with a third season, marking the series' final chapter. The director expressed his excitement about the series' progression, stating, "The seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story." The final season is expected to premiere in 2025, with a release date yet to be locked.

Show success

'Squid Game' achievements and Netflix's spinoff ventures

Squid Game became a global sensation, amassing over 1.65B viewing hours within 28 days and reaching 111M accounts. It was the first Netflix series to surpass 100M members at launch. The show received multiple awards and nominations, including 14 Emmy nominations! Netflix has capitalized on this success by launching a spinoff reality show Squid Game: The Challenge, planning a multiplayer game to debut with Season 2, and setting up an IRL Squid Game pop-up in Los Angeles.