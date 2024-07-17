In short Simplifying... In short "Immaculate," a horror film led by Sydney Sweeney, explores the life of Cecilia, a devout woman in an Italian monastery, whose unexpected pregnancy triggers chaos and spiritual crisis.

The film, directed by Mohan, features European TV stars like Alvaro Morte and Benedetta Porcaroli, and marks the debut script of Andrew Lobel.

Despite mixed reviews, it grossed over $27M worldwide. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sydney Sweeney-led 'Immaculate' to hit Indian theaters on July 19

Sydney Sweeney leads horror flick 'Immaculate': Cast, plot, release date

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Jul 17, 202402:10 am

What's the story Rising star Sydney Sweeney, known for her captivating roles in Pretty Little Liars, Everything Sucks!, and Euphoria, recently starred in and produced the psychological horror film Immaculate. Directed by Michael Mohan, the movie premiered in the US on March 22. Now, Indian audiences can experience the haunting tale as the film is set to release in Indian theaters on Friday (July 19). From its cast to plot details, here's all about the movie.

Production wrap

What is the plot of 'Immaculate'?

The plot unfolds within a secluded Italian monastery and centers around a devout woman named Cecilia, portrayed by Sweeney, whose life spirals into chaos due to ominous secrets and a spiritual crisis. The road to release for Immaculate was a long one. Originally conceived in 2014, Immaculate languished in development for years. However, after her breakthrough in Euphoria, Sweeney acquired the script and recruited Mohan to direct. Mohan drew inspiration from his Catholic background while crafting the film's unsettling atmosphere.

Trailer insights

First trailer for 'Immaculate' was released in January

The first trailer for Immaculate was unveiled in January, providing a glimpse into Cecilia's journey as she arrives at the remote Italian convent and discovers her unexpected pregnancy. The trailer teased a dark and twisted narrative, with hostile nuns questioning whether Cecilia's pregnancy is a divine miracle or an ominous sign. The film was shot in Rome over two months starting from December 2022.

Cast details

'Immaculate' features notable European TV stars

Joining Sweeney in the cast of Immaculate are European television stars Simona Tabasco, Alvaro Morte, and Benedetta Porcaroli. Morte is known for his role as the professor in Netflix's popular Spanish crime series, Money Heist. Porcaroli has gained recognition from her work in the Italian teen drama series Baby and her recent appearance in the comedy-drama Amanda. Tabasco rose to fame with her portrayal of Lucia in The White Lotus.

Creative team

'Immaculate' marked milestones for screenwriter and director

Immaculate served as the debut feature-length script for screenwriter Andrew Lobel, who previously wrote for the show Mysteries Unknown. This film also marked another collaboration between director Mohan and Sweeney. The duo previously worked together on the Netflix series Everything Sucks and the 2021 feature film The Voyeurs. Upon its US release, the thriller received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike and grossed over $27M worldwide.