Taylor Strecker brands Eric Stonestreet as 'worst guest' on podcast
In a recent viral video, podcaster Taylor Strecker labeled Hollywood actor Eric Stonestreet as the "worst guest" she has ever had on her podcast, Taste of Taylor. The incident was recounted during an Amazon Live session with Summer House star Paige DeSorbo on June 25. Strecker cited a misunderstanding over an antidiarrheal product promotion as the reason for her dissatisfaction with Stonestreet, who is known for his role in Modern Family.
Stonestreet was allegedly 'nasty' to her
Strecker said, "He's from Modern Family, and he's like the chubby, jolly, sweet, funny one. Could he be anything but? Nasty!" "So we're talking, we're talking. And he's like, 'So when are we gonna talk about Pepto-Bismol?'" "I said, 'I have hemorrhoids. I'm the queen of diarrhea. I love Pepto-Bismol! We can talk about whatever you want. And he said to me — and I quote — 'Somebody didn't do their homework.'" Pepto-Bismol is a medicine for indigestion.
Strecker's response to Stonestreet's comment
This comment led to a heated exchange, with Strecker admitting that she "snapped" at the actor. She retorted: "I'm sorry. Am I getting paid by Pepto-Bismol? The answer is no. So that's your job to figure out, not mine." "You're gonna come into my house and call my mommy and daddy? I don't think so," she said. Stonestreet played Cameron Tucker on the celebrated comedy show, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.