Susan Sarandon's daughter Eva marries chef Ian in 'fairytale' wedding
Eva Amurri—the daughter of acclaimed Hollywood actor Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri—married chef Ian Hock in a ceremony that took place in New York's Hudson Valley on Sunday. The couple, who have been engaged since February 2023, celebrated their union with a wedding inspired by a "French garden party." The intimate event was attended by 40 guests, including the bride's mother, Sarandon, and her former partner, actor-director Tim Robbins.
The couple's vision for an intimate, family-centered ceremony
Amurri and Hock aimed to create a ceremony that was both personal and intimate, with a strong focus on their family. Amurri shared with People that they wanted to "center our little family unit in all of it, and make it as much about the kids as it was about us." "We worked with our officiant to craft a ceremony that felt super personal and intimate, and then focused on our second love of life: food!"
The love story and engagement of Amurri and Hock
The 39-year-old actor and blogger Amurri and Hock (40) were together for two years before Hock proposed in Paris with a custom 14-carat ring, reportedly. Amurri expressed her joy on Instagram at the time of their engagement, writing, "Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us." "We are so so so happy. Can't wait to spend all the rest of our days together."
Amurri's previous marriage and current co-parenting dynamic
Amurri was previously married to former soccer player Kyle Martino from 2011 to 2020. They share three children: daughter Marlowe (9), and sons Major (7) and Mateo (4). Despite announcing their split in November 2019 when they were expecting their third child together, Amurri and Martino have maintained an amicable co-parenting dynamic over the years. This is Amurri's second marriage. "Major (her son) walked me down the aisle, which was an experience I'll never forget," Amurri told the portal.
Newlyweds Hock and Amurri plan Italian honeymoon
After their intimate wedding ceremony, newlyweds Hock and Amurri are preparing for their honeymoon. They have chosen Italy as their destination for this romantic getaway. "This has all felt like a fairytale for both of us. Our connection and the timing of it all was so unexpected and felt meant to be from the start. I didn't know when I named my company Happily Eva After that I would truly find mine, but I'm so grateful I did!" she added.