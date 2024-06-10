Next Article

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal to tie the knot on June 23

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities will span two days: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 04:50 pm Jun 10, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Fans are buzzing with excitement over reports of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's upcoming wedding in Mumbai. The couple, known for keeping their relationship under tight wraps despite dating for over two years, has yet to confirm the news. However, a source close to them recently revealed to the Hindustan Times, "The wedding rumors are all true," intensifying speculation. Reports suggest that the big day is on June 23.

Pre-wedding celebration

Wedding festivities to begin in Juhu

Per reports, the wedding festivities will kick off on June 22 with a celebration at Sinha and Iqbal's family home in Juhu, Mumbai. This event is planned as an intimate gathering, with only close friends and family invited. The wedding will take place the following morning at the South Mumbai eatery, Bastian, followed by a reception later that evening. "The soon-to-be bride and groom have the blessings of their families," added the source.

Guest list

Bollywood celebrities expected at the Sinha-Iqbal wedding

Many of Sinha's actor friends, including the entire cast of her recent project, Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, are expected to attend the wedding. To note, Sinha and Iqbal allegedly crossed paths at an event hosted by actor Salman Khan, where they hit it off and developed a friendship that eventually evolved into a romantic relationship. Collaborating in Double XL (2022), the couple frequently engages in public displays of affection (PDAs) on social media.

Double celebration

Wedding to follow Shatrughan Sinha's election victory

The wedding comes after Sinha's father, actor-MP Shatrughan Sinha, won the general elections from Asansol, West Bengal representing the TMC party. The source mentioned to Hindustan Times that "the wedding planning was on for a while but Sonakshi and Zaheer were waiting for the elections to end." The insider further indicated that this upcoming grand event will also serve as a double celebration following his victory.

Reaction

This is how Sinha's father reacted to marriage rumors

In an interview with Zoom, Sinha's father expressed surprise at the news, stating, "I am in Delhi right now. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it." Becoming slightly emotional, he continued, "We trust our daughter's judgment completely. Whenever my daughter gets married, I would like to be dancing right in front of the baaraat."