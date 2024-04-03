Next Article

Watch: Newlyweds Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe dance to Bruno Mars's song

What's the story Lovebirds actor Taapsee Pannu and Danish badminton star Mathias Boe reportedly tied the knot on March 23 in Udaipur, culminating their decade-long romance. Though they haven't officially announced their marriage, the internet is abuzz with glimpses of their big day that are going viral on social media. First, a heartwarming varmala ceremony video took fans by storm, and now, energetic dance moves from the sangeet night are winning hearts!

'Sangeet' details

'Sangeet' ceremony highlights: Lovebirds matched in pink

A video from the sangeet night has garnered significant attention, featuring Pannu and Boe dancing to Bruno Mars's song Just the Way You Are. The couple wasn't just in sync with the music but with each other. Boe sported a dashing pink tuxedo, perfectly complementing his wife's outfit in the same hue. Among those cheering for the couple were Pannu's sister Shagun Pannu and actor Abhilash Thapliyal.

Pre-wedding festivities

Bollywood touch and privacy at pre-wedding celebrations

In a true Bollywood twist, Shagun joined her sister for a dance routine to the classic song, Asha Bhosle-crooned Le Gayi from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The pre-wedding celebrations reportedly began on March 20. According to News 18, "The couple was very sure that they didn't want any media attention on their big day," reflecting their known preference for privacy.

Wedding day

Glimpses from the wedding day: Bridal entry and 'varmala'

Meanwhile, the first video from the wedding day—shared online by a Reddit user—featured Pannu dancing during her bridal entry and Boe making an appearance on a cycle. Pannu looked radiant in traditional red salwar suit attire, complete with red chooda, golden kaleeras, and black sunglasses. The video also showcased the varmala ceremony where Pannu joined Boe on stage who looked dapper in an ivory sherwani.

Relationship

Relationship timeline: This is where Pannu and Boe first met

Theirs is a love story that began on the badminton court! Pannu and Boe first crossed paths in 2013 during the inaugural season of the Indian Badminton League. Their connection blossomed quickly, and their families soon became acquainted. In fact, during a podcast interview with Raj Shamani, Taapsee revealed, "I started acting 13 years ago and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then."