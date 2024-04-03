Interested in meeting Orry in Mumbai? Here's how you can
Internet personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is preparing to host a unique fan event in Mumbai. The event, named Orry's Party, is slated for April 15 at The Nines, a well-known venue in Juhu, Mumbai. Starting at 8:00pm IST, the party promises to deviate from the traditional fan meet-and-greet format.
Unique entry requirement for the fan event
Entry to Orry's Party comes with a unique requirement - fans must purchase a limited-edition T-shirt featuring Orry's face and one of his famous catchphrases. Originally designed "for close friends and colleagues," these shirts serve as the unconventional entry fee. Despite this, Orry assured that all attendees will have an equal experience, promising on Instagram to personally greet each guest.
Orry's rise to fame and recent antics
Orry, known for his humor and the mystery surrounding his profession, has become a social media sensation. His fame has been amplified by photos with celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood. Recently, he made headlines with pictures of himself alongside singer Rihanna at an Indian pre-wedding event, which he later admitted was staged.