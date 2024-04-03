Next Article

Orry is hosting a fan event in Mumbai

Interested in meeting Orry in Mumbai? Here's how you can

By Aikantik Bag 05:55 pm Apr 03, 202405:55 pm

What's the story Internet personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is preparing to host a unique fan event in Mumbai. The event, named Orry's Party, is slated for April 15 at The Nines, a well-known venue in Juhu, Mumbai. Starting at 8:00pm IST, the party promises to deviate from the traditional fan meet-and-greet format.

Entry twist

Unique entry requirement for the fan event

Entry to Orry's Party comes with a unique requirement - fans must purchase a limited-edition T-shirt featuring Orry's face and one of his famous catchphrases. Originally designed "for close friends and colleagues," these shirts serve as the unconventional entry fee. Despite this, Orry assured that all attendees will have an equal experience, promising on Instagram to personally greet each guest.

Social phenomenon

Orry's rise to fame and recent antics

Orry, known for his humor and the mystery surrounding his profession, has become a social media sensation. His fame has been amplified by photos with celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood. Recently, he made headlines with pictures of himself alongside singer Rihanna at an Indian pre-wedding event, which he later admitted was staged.