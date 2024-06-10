Next Article

Kang Daniel departs from KONNECT Entertainment

Kang Daniel announces departure from KONNECT, closing a 5-year chapter

By Tanvi Gupta 04:43 pm Jun 10, 202404:43 pm

What's the story Kang Daniel, K-pop idol and CEO of KONNECT Entertainment, personally announced his departure from the agency he founded five years ago on Sunday. The announcement was made via Instagram where he shared that his journey with KONNECT had come to an end. "My journey with KONNECT, which has been my home for the past five years and has also taught me responsibility, has come to an end," Daniel stated.

Farewell message

'I won't forget this feeling of gratitude...'

In his farewell message, Daniel expressed gratitude toward his colleagues at KONNECT Entertainment. He thanked all the employees and everyone who contributed to the agency's journey. "I want to sincerely thank all of the employees and everyone else who laughed, cried, and led KONNECT together with me. I won't forget this feeling [of gratitude]." "Although I feel sad and regretful ending this journey with bad news, I plan to work through it quietly and diligently," he added.

Legal battle

Legal dispute preceded Daniel's departure

Daniel's decision to leave KONNECT Entertainment follows a criminal complaint he filed against a major shareholder of the agency. The charges included allegations of "counterfeiting private documents, embezzlement, breach of trust, violations related to information and communications networks, and computer fraud." Amid this legal dispute, other artists managed by the agency such as Chancellor, Yuju, and dance crew We Dem Boyz have also departed.

Fraud allegations

Allegations surround $7.4M contract

The dispute centered around a 10B KRW (approximately $7.4M) advance distributing contract signed in December 2022. The singer-actor claimed he was completely unaware of this deal, which has resulted in subsequent losses for him. Further, it was alleged that Mr. A had "withdrawn over 2B KRW (approximately $1.5M) from the company's account through overseas remittances and business income processing methods without following proper procedures such as CEO approval, board resolutions, or shareholder meeting resolutions."

Career journey

Daniel's career highlights: A quick look

Addressing his fans directly, Daniel reassured them by saying, "And to my DANITY [Kang Daniel's fandom], who must be thinking of me more than anyone else is right now! I will remain unchangingly by your side." Notably, Daniel first gained fame as a member of Wanna One, formed through Produce 101's second season. His solo debut was on July 25, 2019, with Color On Me and his latest release was in May 2022 with The Story album.