Amid wedding rumors, looking back at Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's romance

By Tanvi Gupta 10:13 am Jun 10, 202410:13 am

What's the story Actor Sonakshi Sinha, fresh from her successful role as Fareedan in Netflix's Heeramandi, is reportedly set to marry her longtime rumored partner, actor Zaheer Iqbal. Speculation about their engagement began when Sinha was recently spotted wearing a diamond ring. According to India Today, the Double XL co-stars plan to wed on June 23 in a private ceremony. As excitement builds, we reflect on their secretive yet enduring love story.

Speculations

But first, here's what we know about the supposed 'wedding'

Media buzz surrounds Sinha and Iqbal's wedding plans, with reports suggesting the entire Heeramandi cast is invited. Per the portal, the unique "wedding invite," styled like a magazine cover, playfully proclaims, "The rumors are true." Guests are asked to dress formally for the celebration at Bastian in Mumbai. However, official confirmation of the wedding date is still awaited, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

First meeting

This is how the couple first met

Sinha and Iqbal's love story traces back to a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan—the common thread in their careers. Sparks flew quickly between the two, leading to a swift romance, although the exact timeline is not known. For those unfamiliar, Sinha debuted opposite Khan in Dabangg (2010), while Iqbal's big break came through Khan's production Notebook (2019). This serendipitous meeting, thanks to Khan, set the stage for their blossoming relationship.

Public sightings

Couple's public appearances and social media PDA

The pair have been seen together at various events since their first meet. In 2023, they attended Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid celebration and actor Huma Qureshi's birthday party. Their affection for each other is also evident on social media. Earlier this month, Iqbal wished his lady love a happy birthday by sharing several affectionate pictures. On Sinha's birthday in 2023, Iqbal expressed his love for her in an Instagram post, writing, "I love you" in the caption.

Reactions

When their reactions to marriage rumors added fuel to fire

When questioned about her marriage plans recently on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sinha responded, "Aap jale pe namak daal rahe ho na...Wo jaanta hai mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni hai (You are adding insult to injury. He knows how badly I want to get married)." Conversely, Iqbal has been more dismissive of the dating rumors, stating in an interview with India Today, "If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you."