Jun 10, 2024

What's the story The friends and family of slain actor Johnny Wactor, 37, are demanding justice and offering a reward to help capture his killer. The General Hospital actor was fatally shot on May 25 at Pico & Hope St. in Los Angeles after confronting men tampering with his car during a robbery attempt. Now, his loved ones are planning a march to City Hall on Wednesday to keep the case alive and in the public eye.

Wactor's supporters urged community leaders for legislative action

In a news release, Wactor's supporters stated, "Unfortunately, what happened to Johnny can, and is likely to, happen again." "Johnny's family and friends are urging local community leaders to explore legislative and municipal actions that will hopefully not only lead to breakthroughs in Johnny's case, but that will also help make the city that Johnny chose to call home safer." "This should be important to us all."

Proposed reward for information on Wactor's murder

In their relentless pursuit of justice, Wactor's loved ones have proposed a $25,000 reward. This sum is intended for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for his murder. The suspects remain at large and no arrests have been made in connection with the crime since it occurred in late May. Earlier, his godmother, Michaelle Kinard, initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist the actor's family.

A quick look at Wactor's notable projects

Wactor's brief but notable acting career commenced in 2007 with a role in Army Wives. Afterward, he was a part of shows like Siberia (2013), Agent X (2015), Hollywood Girl (2010), Training Day (2017), Criminal Minds (2017), Struggling Servers (2017), Age Appropriate (2017), and NCIS (2019). His most recent role was as Marcus in the film Dead Talk Tales: Volume I, released this year and directed by John Vizaniaris.