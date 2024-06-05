Next Article

Watch these movies

Celebrating eccentric inventors through film

By Anujj Trehaan 12:34 pm Jun 05, 202412:34 pm

What's the story Inventors have always sparked our fascination, often depicted as the eccentric geniuses who make the impossible a reality. This article showcases five whimsical films that honor these inventive minds. Each film tells a unique story, beautifully blending creativity, science, and a sprinkle of magic. These narratives celebrate the spirit of innovation and the imaginative leaps that lead to discovery and wonder.

Movie 1

'Back to the Future'

Back to the Future (1985) is an iconic film that follows Marty McFly, a teenager accidentally sent thirty years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his eccentric friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. This movie masterfully combines science fiction with comedy and adventure, making it an enduring classic that showcases the limitless possibilities of invention.

Movie 2

'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), inspired by Roald Dahl's cherished book, presents Willy Wonka as an unconventional inventor and chocolatier. This film takes its audience on a captivating journey through Wonka's remarkable chocolate factory, which is brimming with imaginative inventions and sweets. It serves as a visual celebration of creativity, showcasing the wonders of childhood imagination in a unique way.

Movie 3

'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty'

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) unfolds the tale of Walter Mitty, an average man blessed with an extraordinary imagination. Not an inventor in the traditional sense, Walter crafts adventures within his mind that propel him into a real-life journey around the globe. This film exquisitely demonstrates how imagination itself can become the most profound invention, inspiring viewers to dream beyond their limits.

Movie 4

'WALL-E'

WALL-E (2008), created by Pixar Animation Studios, is set in a future where Earth has been left abandoned due to overwhelming amounts of trash. It follows WALL-E, a small waste-collecting robot, who inadvertently embarks on a space journey that ultimately decides the fate of humanity. This film beautifully highlights themes of environmentalism and innovation, all through the eyes of an unlikely inventor-hero.

Movie 5

'The Illusionist'

The Illusionist (2010) is an animated tale about a struggling magician who moves to Paris where he meets Alice, changing both their lives forever. Though not about inventors in the conventional sense, this film captures the spirit of invention through its breathtaking animation and storytelling technique—reminding us that art itself can be an inventive force capable of transforming lives.