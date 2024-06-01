Next Article

John Legend speaks out against Diddy

'It's a shame': John Legend 'horrified' by Diddy's assault allegations

By Tanvi Gupta 04:29 pm Jun 01, 202404:29 pm

What's the story John Legend has publicly expressed his shock over the numerous abuse and sex trafficking allegations against fellow musician Sean 'Diddy' Combs. In a recent CNN interview, Legend expressed his horror at the accusations made by Combs's ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura and other women. He referred to a 2016 security camera footage showing Combs physically attacking Ventura, saying, "I was horrified by the descriptions that I read before the video evidence came out."

Video proof

Video evidence supported Ventura's earlier claims

CNN released a video earlier this month which depicted Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend in a hotel hallway. This evidence was referenced in Ventura's now-settled lawsuit filed last November, where she accused Combs of rape and sex trafficking over a 10-year period. Legend emphasized his stance on such allegations, stating, "My default stance is to believe women when they make these accusations and to make sure that we do whatever we can to support women."

Legal outcome

Combs apologizes publicly, but faces no charges

Following the release of the video footage, Combs publicly apologized via an Instagram video, admitting his behavior was "inexcusable" and taking full responsibility for his actions. Despite this admission, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced it could not charge Combs in connection with the video due to its filming date being "beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

Statement

'It's quite a shame': Legend on Combs's case

"It's quite a shame," Legend further said, adding, "I really just want accountability and hopefully some healing for all of his victims." Legend and Combs previously collaborated on his 2023 track Kim Porter, which also featured Babyface. The song is named after Combs's late partner who died in 2018. From 1994 until 2007, Porter was in an on-and-off relationship with Combs. Additionally, it's worth noting that Combs and Ventura had an on-and-off relationship spanning from 2007 to 2018.

Additional claims

Former makeup artist corroborates Ventura's allegations

Mylah Morales, a former makeup artist for both Combs and Ventura, recently claimed she witnessed another instance of physical abuse against Ventura in 2010. Morales told CNN's Laura Coates that she heard screaming from a hotel room where Combs and Ventura were staying. After the alleged incident, she saw Ventura with visible injuries including "knots on her head, black eye, busted lip."