YG announces BABYMONSTER's single in July, TREASURE's new album

By Tanvi Gupta 02:11 pm May 20, 202402:11 pm

What's the story K-pop fans, gather! YG Entertainment has revealed the upcoming music releases for popular groups BABYMONSTER and TREASURE. In a special announcement video released on Monday, company founder Yang Hyun-suk shared the comeback plans for both bands. Girl group BABYMONSTER is set to release a new single in July, followed by a full album, while the boy band TREASURE will be dropping a new album in the fall.

BABYMONSTER's pre-release single, album release: A Timeline

BABYMONSTER will be releasing a pre-release single from their upcoming album in early July, as announced by Yang. However, there was a slight ambiguity regarding the album's release date. In the video, YGE's founder mentioned October for the full-length album release, but the English subtitles translated it as "either September or October." Meanwhile, the group is will release a performance video for their recent B-side LIKE THAT, composed by American artist Charlie Puth, within this month.

TREASURE prepares for new song and album release

In addition to BABYMONSTER's releases, TREASURE is also set to make a comeback with a new song KING KONG, slated for release on May 28. Yang, in the video, revealed that fans can expect a new album from TREASURE this fall, although he did not specify an exact date. This announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with one user expressing their excitement by commenting, "Put tw next time because I only want to see my boys' faces thanks."

TREASURE embarked on a tour last year

Consisting of 10 members, TREASURE debuted with the single album The First Step: Chapter One in 2020—the first in a tetralogy of albums that collectively sold over 1M copies within five months. Their most recent project in 2023 saw them reunite with the Black Clover franchise for its theatrical soundtrack, contributing to the track Here I Stand. The band also embarked on a two-month nationwide (South Korea) fan meeting tour across five cities in Japan, which concluded on November 12.

Meanwhile, know more about BABYMONSTER

The seven-member group, formed through Last Evaluation (2023), officially debuted on April 1 with their eponymous first extended play (EP), BabyMons7er. Earlier, they released two singles as a six-piece: Batter Up on November 27, which served as their debut single and pre-debut release, and Stuck in the Middle on February 1, 2024. In May, the septet embarked on their first fan meeting tour across five Asian regions, including Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and Indonesia.