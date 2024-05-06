Next Article

K-pop group VIVIZ announces first global concert: Check tour dates

By Tanvi Gupta 04:58 pm May 06, 202404:58 pm

What's the story K-pop girl group, VIVIZ, has announced their first-ever world tour, V.hind: Love and Tears, set to commence on June 1. On Monday, the group revealed the schedule and locations for their international concerts on their respective social media accounts. The grand tour, spanning over 20 cities globally, will conclude on August 14. It will kick off with two shows in Seoul—their hometown—on June 1 and 2.

Asian concerts

VIVIZ's tour to include performances in Asia

After their initial performances in Seoul, South Korea, VIVIZ will continue their tour in Taipei, Taiwan on June 9, per the schedule. The pop group is also scheduled to entertain fans in Hong Kong, China on July 5. Social media is buzzing with excitement following their announcement. One user exclaimed, "Me and the other two Na.Vs who will sing LOVEADE on Love and Tears." Another user shared, "I SCREAMED...THERE COMING HEREEEEEEEEEEEEEEE, (sic)."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the reaction here

US tour

They are coming to US too!

VIVIZ's tour itinerary includes performances in several US cities such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Detroit, Louisville, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Chicago. The US leg of the tour will continue with shows in Minneapolis on August 2 followed by Kansas City on August 4 and Oklahoma City on August 6 before heading to Dallas on August 7.

Twitter Post

Here's the full schedule

Tour conclusion

VIVIZ's global tour to conclude in California

The V.hind: Love and Tears tour will culminate with concerts in San Antonio, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. The final stop of the tour will be in San Jose, California on August 14. Fans are advised to follow VIVIZ's social media pages for updates regarding ticket sales for these highly-anticipated performances. Formed by BPM Entertainment, the group made its debut in 2022, featuring former GFriend members Eunha, Umji, and SinB.

About the group

Know more about the K-pop group

Despite their promising start with the release of their debut EP Brim of Prism, the group remains relatively undiscovered. From mid-tempo disco to unique electronic dance beats, they continuously explore diverse music genres and styles. Noteworthy tracks like MANIAC, Untie, BOP BOP!, PULL UP, and Purr feature their versatility. With four mini-albums under their belt, including their latest release VERSUS released last year, the group continues to push boundaries.