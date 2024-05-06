Next Article

ATBO announces band member Seok Rakwon's exit

By Tanvi Gupta 06:02 pm May 06, 202406:02 pm

What's the story IST Entertainment, the management company of K-pop sensation ATBO, confirmed on Monday that band member Seok Rakwon has left the team due to health concerns. This decision follows a break Seok took in March to focus on his health after experiencing symptoms of anxiety. The agency stated that the decision was made for him to focus more on his recovery with the artist's health being the top priority.

ATBO will continue with six members, agency requested fans' support

Despite Seok's departure, ATBO will continue its journey with the remaining six members. IST Entertainment expressed regret over the sudden news and appealed to fans for their continued support for both Rakwon and ATBO. The agency urged, "Although Seok Rakwon's activities as an ATBO member are coming to an end, please send warm support for the recovery of Seok Rakwon's health." "Please also show unchanging love and support for the six members," it added.

Meanwhile, ATBO set to participate in 'Road to Kingdom 2'

In a piece of related news, ATBO is gearing up to participate in Mnet's competitive show Road to Kingdom 2. This information was confirmed by several broadcasting officials last week. The first season of Road to Kingdomi, aired in 2020, is known for its survival theme that spotlights emerging boy bands seeking industry recognition. Alongside ATBO, TEMPEST will also be joining the competition.

ATBO, short for At The Beginning of Originality, is a South Korean boy band established in 2022 via the IST Entertainment survival program, The Origin - A, B, Or What? Consisting of seven members namely Oh Jun-seok, Ryu Jun-min, Bae Hyun-jun, Seok, Jeong Seung-hwan, Kim Yeon-kyu, and Won Bin, the group made their official debut on July 27, 2022, with their EP titled The Beginning: 開花.