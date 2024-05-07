Next Article

Stray Kids make historic appearance at Met Gala 2024

Stray Kids scripts history: First K-pop group at Met Gala

By Tanvi Gupta 10:37 am May 07, 202410:37 am

What's the story The Met Gala 2024 was marked by a historic moment as K-pop sensation, Stray Kids, attended the event as a complete group. This was the first time an entire K-pop group graced the event together. The eight members—Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N—made a striking impression on their red carpet debut. Their attendance was facilitated by renowned American fashion house Tommy Hilfiger.

Partnership

Stray Kids's association with Tommy Hilfiger continues

Earlier in 2024, Stray Kids had been the face of Tommy Hilfiger's spring campaign. This association continued at the Met Gala, where their attire was designed by the US fashion giant. The outfits were thoughtfully created to align with the Met Gala's theme of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the dress code "The Garden of Time." The group made a grand entrance in custom-made overcoats which they later removed to reveal meticulously tailored suits.

Attire

K-pop group's outfits reflected TH's iconic colors

The suits worn by Stray Kids were a creative interpretation of Tommy Hilfiger's iconic colors—red, white, and blue. They also featured a touch of gold for that "extra" Met Gala flair. The group had hinted at their debut during a live broadcast prior to the event. Despite Seungmin giving away some details, their appearance was still deemed significant. This occasion marked not only Stray Kids's first presence at the Met Gala but also set a precedent for K-pop groups.

Twitter Post

A stunning debut by Stray Kids! Check out pictures

Precedent

Stray Kids: A trailblazer for K-pop groups at Met Gala

In previous years, individual K-pop stars like EXO's Lay (2019), BLACKPINK's Rosé and 2NE1's CL (2021), NCT's Johnny (2022), and BLACKPINK's Jennie (2023) have attended the Met Gala. Solo artists PSY and Rain have also been part of this esteemed fashion event. However, Stray Kids's appearance marked the first time an entire K-pop group attended together.

Evolution

Stray Kids's journey: From reality show to Met Gala

Stray Kids was formed through a reality show in 2017 under the aegis of JYP Entertainment. They officially entered the music scene in 2018 with their EP, I Am Not. Their most recent work—the EP Rock-Star—was released in 2023. The group is currently preparing for a comeback this June. In addition to this, Stray Kids have also teamed up with American singer Charlie Puth for their forthcoming track. This new song is slated for Friday's release.