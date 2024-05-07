Next Article

Jennie Kim stuns in Alaïa minidress at Met Gala 2024

BLACKPINK's Jennie wins 2024 Met Gala with striking blue minidress

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:12 am May 07, 2024

What's the story Jennie Kim, popularly known as Jennie from the K-pop group BLACKPINK, made a stunning appearance at the 2024 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday evening (local time). Embracing this year's theme "Garden of Time," she wore a custom-made Alaïa minidress in vibrant cobalt blue. The dress featured an asymmetrical abdominal cutout, a draped hemline, and a one-sleeve shoulder detail extending into a floor-length train. Given the reception, it has been a hit!

Jennie's accessorizing choices and previous Met Gala appearance

To complement her dress, Jennie accessorized with a gold belly chain and pearl drop earrings. This event marked her second appearance at the Met Gala, having made her debut in 2023. For her first appearance, she chose a vintage Chanel dress from the Fall/Winter 1990 collection. This year, Jennie was joined by fellow K-pop singers Stray Kids. The pop stars were seen mingling at the fashion gala.

We are fans of the blue, what about you?

2024 Met Gala theme and inspiration

The theme for the 2024 Met Gala, "The Garden of Time," is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story. The story explores the relationship between time and natural beauty. This theme is also mirrored in the Costume Institute's Spring exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The exhibition features around "250 objects spanning four centuries" from its extensive collection.