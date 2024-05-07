Next Article

Demi Lovato stuns at Met Gala

Years after calling Met Gala 'fake,' 'uncomfortable,' Demi Lovato returns

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:02 am May 07, 2024

What's the story Demi Lovato, the renowned singer, made an unexpected appearance at the 2024 Met Gala, eight years after vowing never to attend the high-profile fashion event again. The 31-year-old artist stunned attendees in a silver Prabal Gurung gown with shimmering floral accents, perfectly aligning with the gala's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Her dazzling outfit was enhanced by De Beers jewels, including a 64-carat diamond necklace and 16-carat diamond earrings.

Her dress came with 500 hand-cut flowers, take a look!

Style transformation

Lovato's fashion evolution: From 2016 to 2024 Met Gala

Lovato's 2024 Met Gala ensemble marked a significant departure from her attire at the same event in 2016. Eight years ago, she wore a sequined silver Moschino gown with intricate gold detailing and black highlights. Her accessories included a dual-tone gold and silver sparkle clutch, a 12.5-carat diamond ring, and six-carat diamond studs. Despite the glamor of her debut appearance, Lovato had expressed dissatisfaction with her experience at the time.

Past discontent

Lovato's unpleasant experience at the 2016 Met Gala

Following her 2016 Met Gala debut, the Heart Attack crooner shared a now-deleted photo on social media with hashtags like "#cool #sof—kingawkward #notforme." The image showed her on the red carpet with Nicki Minaj, who appeared to be giving her a side-eye glance. She captioned the photo, "This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met (sic)," indicating her discomfort with the event.

Honest revelation

She had gone for AA meeting ditching the event early

In a subsequent 2018 interview with Billboard, Lovato described her "terrible experience" at the 2016 Met Gala. She recounted an unpleasant encounter with another celebrity (reportedly Minaj) and admitted feeling so uncomfortable that she wanted to drink. The singer confessed to leaving the event early to attend an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting, still wearing her expensive diamond jewelry. She stated, "I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on—millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting."

Controversy

Lovato's criticism of Met Gala attendees and rumored ban

Lovato further revealed that she felt more connected with the homeless people at the AA meeting, who were dealing with similar struggles (with addiction) than with the attendees at the Met Gala. She described the latter as "fake and sucking the fashion industry's d—k." Following these incidents, rumors circulated that Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief who meticulously plans every detail of the gala, had barred Lovato from future events.