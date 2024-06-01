Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 04:26 pm Jun 01, 202404:26 pm

What's the story Ridhima Pandit, known for Bahu Humari Rajni Kant has publicly denied rumors of her alleged marriage to cricketer Shubman Gill in December 2024. The speculation, which recently went viral online, was dismissed by the actor herself. In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Pandit stated, "I am not getting married and if something important like this is happening in my life I myself would come out and announce the news."

Pandit dismissed claims of a 'secret' wedding

Rumors swirling online suggested that the supposed wedding between Pandit and Gill would occur in Jaipur, Rajasthan and that the couple intended to keep their marriage a "secret." Some reports even claimed that "no phones or media coverage" would be allowed at the supposed wedding. However, Pandit has made it clear that these claims are unfounded, stating "there is no truth to this news."

'I don't even know Shubman personally...'

Meanwhile, speaking to ETimes after making the post, the actor said, "Somebody creates a story, and then it goes viral on social media." "I don't even know Shubman Gill personally. I started receiving congratulatory messages since morning, and I was tired of denying this gossip. I finally decided to post it on social media handle." Gill—who has been rumored to be dating Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar—has not yet responded to the marriage speculation.

'Because of these rumors, probable suitors now won't come forward...'

The portal further inquired if Pandit is currently dating someone, to which she responded, "I am single and ready to mingle, but because of these rumors, probable suitors now won't come forward, I think. I do want to get married and settle down." Regarding her professional endeavors, Pandit is currently focusing on OTT platforms. She shared, "I've just completed a web project. As far as TV is concerned, I will do a show only if the role is meaty."

Meanwhile, here's a quick career overview of Pandit

Pandit is known for her roles in television shows such as Bahu.... and Khatra Khatra Khatra. She also participated in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT and was the second runner-up on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2019. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Pandit spoke about abuse on television sets. She recounted an incident where an executive producer of her show prevented her from visiting her ailing mother in the hospital.