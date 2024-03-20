Next Article

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married recently

Pulkit-Kriti wedding: Couple shares mesmerizing 'mehendi' ceremony photographs

By Aikantik Bag 02:32 pm Mar 20, 202402:32 pm

What's the story Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are the newly wedded couple in Tinseltown. Following their dreamy wedding in Gurugram, the actors are now sharing glimpses from the event. On Wednesday, they shared some enchanting visuals from their cozy mehendi ceremony on social media. The photographs depict Samrat applying henna to Kharbanda's hand and the couple dancing joyfully.

Love

The duo teased March wedding in Valentine's Day post

Sharing the photographs, the duo penned, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye (Such is the color of love, we have become bewildered)." The couple exchanged their vows at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar in an intimate event attended by close family and friends. Rumors about their wedding started swirling after they posted similar photos on Valentine's Day, hinting at a March wedding with captions, "Let's March together, hand in hand."

Career

The duo starred in three movies together

The couple has co-starred in multiple films including Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. Recently, Samrat featured in Fukrey 3 and made a cameo appearance in Zoya Akhtar's web series Made in Heaven Season 2. Meanwhile, Kharbanda is gearing up for her forthcoming film Risky Romeo, set to hit the screens in May 2024.

Twitter Post

Mesmerizing glimpses from the couple's 'mehendi' ceremony