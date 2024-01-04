New photo: Ira dons 'bride-to-be' hairband but here's a twist

1/4

Entertainment 1 min read

New photo: Ira dons 'bride-to-be' hairband but here's a twist

By Aikantik Bag 01:10 pm Jan 04, 202401:10 pm

Ira Khan has married Nupur Shikhare!

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, tied the knot with her beau Nupur Shikhare in a cozy wedding ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest on Wednesday. A day after that, the newlyweds shared an adorable selfie on Ira's Instagram Stories, where she sported a bride-to-be headband with the "to be" part humorously crossed out.

2/4

The couple's unconventional wedding attire

Ditching conventional bridal wear, Ira looked stunning in a deep blue blouse paired with pastel pink harem pants and a matching dupatta. Shikhare, a fitness trainer, chose a casual black vest, white shorts, and green sneakers for his pre-wedding attire. In a fun twist, he jogged from Santacruz to Bandra in Mumbai to make it to the venue on time, later changing into a blue sherwani for the reception.

3/4

Guestlist of the star-studded event

Among the attendees were Aamir, Reena Dutta, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani. The guest list included familiar faces like Imran Khan, Mithila Palkar, and Kiran Rao, among others. Shikhare popped the question to Ira during a triathlon in 2022, and the lovebirds celebrated their engagement in November 2022.

4/4

Twitter Post