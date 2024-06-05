Next Article

Gotham TV Awards honor breakthrough series

'Baby Reindeer,' 'Colin from Accounts' win big at Gotham Awards

By Tanvi Gupta 12:22 pm Jun 05, 202412:22 pm

What's the story The first-ever Gotham TV Awards, held in New York on Tuesday (local time), celebrated the best in television with Baby Reindeer, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Colin From Accounts taking top honors. In the 33-year history of the awards—traditionally focused on film—this year marked their first TV-focused ceremony, honoring a wider range of achievements in the small screen industry. Here's a roundup of all the major winners.

Award highlights

Winners of the comedy and drama categories

The comedy categories were dominated by Colin From Accounts, which won the Breakthrough Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series for Harriet Dyer. In her acceptance speech, Dyer dedicated the awards to her husband and co-creator Patrick Brammall, humorously noting his absence due to childcare duties, "because f**k the patriarchy." Meanwhile, Mr. and Mrs. Smith clinched the award for Breakthrough Drama Series, accepted by executive producer Anthony Katagas on behalf of co-creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane.

Individual accolades

Outstanding performances and Breakthrough Nonfiction recognized

Zine Tseng from 3 Body Problem won the Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series, expressing surprise at her first-ever nomination. Andrew Scott of Ripley took home the award for Outstanding Performance in a Limited Series. The Breakthrough Nonfiction Series award was claimed by Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, with Jerrod Carmichael thanking his team for their efforts to "find the truth and make it entertaining."

Acceptance speech

'Baby Reindeer' creator, star said this in his acceptance speech

Richard Gadd, creator and star of the Netflix show Baby Reindeer, accepted the final award for Breakthrough Limited Series, reflecting on the show's unexpected popularity despite its unconventional narrative. "It's weird that a show as messed up as this has gone on to strike a chord with so many people," Gadd said. "I don't know much in the way of advice, but I do know that nothing lasts forever. So if you are in a rut, just keep going."

Honoring legends

Tributes paid to TV icons at Gotham Awards

The Gotham TV Awards also paid tribute to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay, The Crown creator Peter Morgan﻿, and Expats creator Lulu Wang. Hargitay lauded Law & Order: SVU for its representation of survivors "across the spectrum of gender identity." Morgan reflected on the evolution of television, stating it's "just not what television used to be. It's extraordinary." Meanwhile, Wang shared that creating Expats became a meditation on grief during her grandmother's passing.