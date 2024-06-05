Next Article

Inspirational movies based on true stories of young achievers

By Anujj Trehaan 12:20 pm Jun 05, 202412:20 pm

What's the story This article showcases five extraordinary movies that tell the true stories of young individuals who have achieved remarkable feats. Each film highlights the themes of resilience, determination, and the relentless pursuit of dreams, regardless of the obstacles faced. These narratives serve as powerful examples that age does not define one's ability to make a significant impact in the world.

'Neerja'

Neerja is a biographical thriller that tells the story of Neerja Bhanot, a 22-year-old flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked in Karachi in 1986. Her bravery and quick thinking saved hundreds of lives, making her the youngest recipient of India's highest peacetime military award for bravery, the Ashok Chakra.

'I Am Kalam'

I Am Kalam is an inspiring tale that unfolds the life of Chhotu, a poor Rajasthani boy who greatly admires former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Despite facing the harsh realities of poverty, Chhotu's unwavering determination to pursue education and dream beyond his circumstances shines through. His journey exemplifies the power of hope and perseverance in overcoming life's obstacles to achieve one's dreams.

'Queen Of Katwe'

Queen Of Katwe is not a Bollywood production but is equally inspiring. It narrates the journey of Phiona Mutesi, a girl from the slums of Katwe in Uganda. Despite her challenging circumstances, Phiona learns chess and ascends to become an international master. The film poignantly portrays her rise from obscurity to fame, driven by determination and intelligence.

'Taare Zameen Par'

Taare Zameen Par tells the story of Ishaan Awasthi, an eight-year-old struggling with dyslexia, a condition unknown to his parents and teachers. His life transforms when an art teacher diagnoses him and helps him discover his potential. The film emphasizes the vital importance of understanding and support in unlocking a child's capabilities, showcasing the power of empathy.

'Poorna'

Poorna is an inspiring film that tells the true story of Poorna Malavath, a young tribal girl from Telangana. At just 13 years old, she became the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest. Her journey from a small village to the highest point on Earth is a testament to her extraordinary courage and determination, inspiring viewers with her awe-inspiring achievements.