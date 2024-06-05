Next Article

Marvel in talks with 'Stranger Things' director

Shawn Levy in early talks to direct next 'Avengers' movie

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:57 am Jun 05, 202411:57 am

What's the story Marvel Studios is reportedly in preliminary discussions with Shawn Levy, acclaimed director of Netflix's Stranger Things, for the next Avengers movie. According to Deadline, Levy has received the latest script from Michael Waldron but has not yet confirmed his involvement. While awaiting his decision, Marvel Studios continues to explore other potential directors for the project.

Scheduling conflicts

Levy's commitments could influence decision

Levy's potential involvement in the Avengers project aligns with his extensive directorial and executive production experience. However, his commitments to the final season of Stranger Things and an upcoming Star Wars film could impact his decision. The Avengers franchise has previously thrived under directors Joss Whedon and Joe and Anthony Russo, with Avengers: Endgame becoming the highest-grossing film ever in 2019.

Production plans

Marvel Studios prepares for next 'Avengers' installment

Despite the director's seat remaining vacant, Marvel Studios is diligently preparing for the next Avengers movie. The studio intends to commence shooting next year for what is anticipated to be one of their most significant productions yet. Over 60 characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Chris Hemsworth's Thor, are expected to return in this film.

Plot speculations

Uncertainty surrounds villain role in upcoming movie

The plot details for the forthcoming Avengers movie remain undisclosed. Following Jonathan Majors's departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to a conviction for assault last December, it is uncertain who will play the central villain in the film. If Levy accepts the directorial role, this project would join his impressive portfolio which includes heavyweights like Night at the Museum films and The Pink Panther. His Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26.