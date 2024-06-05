Next Article

Excitement builds for 'Kalki 2898 AD' set for June 27 release

'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer release date out with new poster

By Tanvi Gupta 11:22 am Jun 05, 202411:22 am

What's the story The creators of the much-anticipated pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD have finally announced the release date for its trailer. Featuring "Rebel Star" Prabhas in the lead, the forthcoming sci-fi thriller is touted as one of the most ambitious undertakings in Indian Cinema's history. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the makers disclosed that the film's trailer will be launched on June 10. The film will be released theatrically on June 27.

'A new world awaits,' highlighted the new poster featuring Prabhas

The trailer launch announcement was accompanied by a new poster from the upcoming film. The poster, featuring Prabhas atop a sand mountain, carries the caption, "A New World Awaits! #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10, (sic)," and intriguingly states, "Everything is about to change." This news comes a day after some reports suggested a postponement of the launch event due to the Lok Sabha Election results—declared on Tuesday.

Take a look at the announcement poster

Meet the cast of 'Kalki'

This sci-fi epic, directed by the acclaimed Nag Ashwin, brings together a powerhouse cast. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will share the screen for the first time, while soon-to-be-mom reunites with Amitabh Bachchan after their 2015 film Piku. The film also stars Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, and veteran dancer-actor Shobana are reported to make cameos in the movie.

What is 'Kalki' all about?

Previously, Ashwin shed light on the film's ambitious scope. Speaking at the Synapse 2024 event, he revealed that Kalki will weave a story spanning a staggering 6,000 years. The journey begins in the epic era of Mahabharata and culminates in the distant future of 2898 AD. Interestingly, the film's starting point, 6,000 years before 2898 AD, coincides with the believed period of Vishnu's final avatar (around 3102 BC).

When Prabhas claimed 'Kalki' is made for 'international audiences'

In a recent conversation with Deadline, Prabhas disclosed that Kalki is "made for international audiences." He stated, "The whole film is made for international audiences. That's why it's the highest budget, and we've got the best actors in the country." Meanwhile, discussing his title as a pan-Indian star, Prabhas said, "We were hearing for the first time people calling me 'pan-Indian.' That doesn't affect me, but it's a good feeling to think that people around the country like me now."