Trailer launch of 'Kalki 2898 AD' delayed, reportedly

By Tanvi Gupta 02:20 pm Jun 04, 202402:20 pm

What's the story Fans eager to see the trailer for the pan-India sci-fi spectacle Kalki 2898 AD will have to hold their breaths a little longer. Earlier, the team had planned a grand trailer launch event in a major city of the Telugu states and later across all significant Indian cities. However, recent reports suggest that the launch event is postponed due to the ongoing Lok Sabha election results. Here's what happened.

Event uncertainty

Election results to determine 'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer launch details

The decision to finalize a venue for the star-studded trailer launch event has been complicated by the election results. As per reports by 123Telugu, the outcome of the 2024 elections will shape the details of the Kalki 2898 AD trailer launch event. The political affiliations of Ashwini Dutt, head of the production company Vyjayanthi Movies, which is backing the film, have reportedly added to this complexity.

Promotion plans

Promotional activities await trailer launch confirmation

The remaining promotional activities for Kalki 2898 AD, including public events and media interactions across the country, will be decided once the trailer launch date and venue are confirmed. Meanwhile, anticipation for the film has been amplified by the recent release of the Bujji And Bhairava animated series. In the forthcoming film, Prabhas is set to portray Bhairava in a narrative centered around a dystopian society in Varanasi city, reportedly.

About the film

Meet the star-studded cast of 'Kalki'

Kalki 2898 AD﻿ features a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, among others. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film is said to be set in a post-apocalyptic world. Adding to it, previously, Ashwin revealed, "Our film starts in Mahabharata and it ends in 2898. That's the title of the film, it's called Kalki 2898 AD," during his address at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon. It is slated for a June 27 release.