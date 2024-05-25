Next Article

Unusual U certificate for 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

By Isha Sharma 12:32 pm May 25, 202412:32 pm

What's the story Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, is slated for a May 31 release. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has approved the movie without any edits and granted it a 'U' certificate, reported Bollywood Hungama on Saturday. A source told the portal, "It is very rare for a film nowadays to get a 'U' certificate as the content tends to have action, intimacy, etc. which might not be ideal for family viewing."

The source from Bollywood Hungama elaborated, "The Examining Committee of the CBFC didn't feel the need to cut, modify or reduce any scene or dialogue." Reportedly, the committee only requested that the title and end credits be mentioned in Hindi and references for cricket-related content consultation be submitted. The censor certificate was handed over to the producers on May 21. Its runtime is 139 minutes (2 hours and 19 minutes).

A glimpse into the film's narrative

Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the film is a unique tale of a cricket-loving couple. The plot takes an interesting turn when the husband decides to coach his wife in cricket. It also stars Kumud Mishra in a pivotal role. It's Rao's second release of 2024 after Srikanth and Kapoor's first project of the year.