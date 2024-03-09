Next Article

Karan Johar will co-host the gala night

Miss World 2024 timing, venue; Sini Shetty represents India

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:09 pm Mar 09, 202405:09 pm

What's the story Get ready for a night of glitz and glamor as the Miss World 2024 has returned to India after 28 years! The dazzling grand finale event will take place at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on Saturday evening. Co-hosted by former Miss World Megan Young and renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, the 71st Miss World will be crowned by the current titleholder, Karolina Bielawska.

Details

Event will feature A-list performances; know about India's representative

The star-studded evening will feature electrifying performances by Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, and Shaan. Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica, will also grace the stage, showcasing her new single. Representing India in this prestigious competition is Sini Shetty, who was crowned the Femina Miss India World 2022. The 22-year-old Mumbai native is not only a finance graduate but also a skilled Bharatanatyam dancer.

What Next?

Pageant will be telecast on OTT, official website

Don't miss a moment of this historic event! The grand finale kicks off at 7:30pm IST or 2:00pm GMT. You can catch the live stream on the official of website Miss World at missworld.com or tune in to SonyLIV, which will broadcast the event to over 100 countries starting at 7:30pm. This marks the second time India has hosted the Miss World pageant, with the first being in 1996.