Mumbai: Agniveer trainee found dead in Indian Navy hostel

1/5

India 2 min read

Mumbai: Agniveer trainee found dead in Indian Navy hostel

By Riya Baibhawi 10:03 pm Nov 28, 202310:03 pm

The Agniveer, identified as Aparna Nair from Kerala, was found hanging inside her room

A 20-year-old woman undergoing Agniveer training reportedly died by suicide at an Indian Navy hostel in Mumbai's Malwani, the police said on Tuesday. The victim, Aparna Nair from Kerala, was found hanging inside her room. Navy doctors were called to the scene and declared her dead upon examination. She was training at the Indian Navy Ship (INS) Hamla in Malwani. The Malwani Police registered an accidental death report (ADR) and also launched an investigation into the matter.

2/5

No suicide note found, Indian Navy expresses condolences

While no suicide note was found at the scene, an official told PTI that Aparna seemed to have taken this extreme step due to personal reasons. She had been training at INS Hamla for a fortnight after completing her basic training. Following her death, the Indian Navy issued a statement expressing "heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family." Revealing that she was part of Agniveer Logistics (F&A), it also termed her death an "unfortunate incident of unnatural death."

3/5

Recent incident of Agniveer suicide

Just last month, a controversy erupted following Agniveer Amritpal Singh's alleged death by suicide. He was serving with the Indian Army's Jammu and Kashmir Rifles unit in the Rajouri sector. He was cremated in his native Mansa village, Punjab. The Army was accused of discrimination for not giving him a guard of honor as he was recruited under the Agnipath Scheme. However, the Army clarified military honors aren't granted for deaths from self-inflicted injuries, and it doesn't discriminate against Agniveers.

4/5

Who are Agniveers

To note, Agniveers are soldiers recruited into the three services of the Indian Armed Forces under the Agnipath Scheme. The Centre approved the military recruitment scheme in June 2022 and implemented it in September of the same year. Under this, soldiers can serve for four years: six-month training and three-and-a-half years of service. They are allowed to apply and continue in forces post-retirement.

5/5

Please seek assistance if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, please get in touch with AASRA for suicide prevention counseling by ringing 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation can also be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors; its contact number is +91-9999666555.