Deepak Tijori clarifies rumor about 1993 film 'Pehla Nasha'

Never said Amrita Singh stopped Saif, clarifies Deepak Tijori

By Tanvi Gupta 01:29 pm May 06, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Actor Deepak Tijori recently addressed a viral rumor concerning his 1993 film, Pehla Nasha. The rumor implicated Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, suggesting that Singh, Khan's former wife, had prevented Khan from making a cameo in the film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tijori clarified that this was not the case and expressed disappointment over the misinterpretation of his words. Here's what exactly happened.

'I would like to clarify something...'

Tijori clarified that his original statement to Zoom was twisted. "I was asked how I managed to get so many actors for the premiere scene in Pehla Nasha." "I replied, 'We were all friends...we supported each other.' Then I said, 'When Khan was getting ready, Singh asked him where he was going. To which he said, 'I am going to shoot for the premiere scene.' At this, Amrita replied, 'Your generation of actors is different...We never supported one another.'"

'But it was published that Amrita stopped Saif from going'

Tijori went on to emphasize that his quote was distorted and he never mentioned that Singh prevented Khan from attending the premiere. He added, "This was my quote. But it was published that Amrita stopped Saif from going to the premiere. I never said that. Amrita was only amazed to see the bond between Saif and other actors. In her time, they used to not help each other."

Tijori called Singh a 'sweetheart and a wonderful woman'

Further in the interview, he praised Singh by stating, "Amrita is a sweetheart and a wonderful woman." "She has always been supportive of everybody as an actor. I have not worked with her. However, for us, her debut film Betaab (1983) was the ultimate film. I must have seen it a hundred times." Expressing his anger at the misinterpretation, he added, "I wake up and I get pained when I see the news stories. I never said that."

Neither Khan nor Singh responded to viral comments

Tijori, known for his roles in hit movies like Aashiqui, Sadak, and Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, is set to release his directorial venture, Tipppsy, in theaters on Friday, May 10. Although Tijori has addressed the statement, neither Khan nor Singh have responded to the viral comment as of now.