Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova takes home Miss World 2024 crown

By Tanvi Gupta 11:27 pm Mar 09, 202411:27 pm

What's the story Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic emerged as the winner of Miss World 2024, crowned by the reigning titleholder Karolina Bielawska of Poland. Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon secured the position of first runner-up The grand event unfolded at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. While India's Sini Shetty secured a spot in the Top 8, she fell short of entering the Top 4.

About the winner

Here's everything about the new Miss World

In a ceremony co-hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and Miss World 2013 Megan Young, Pyszkova competed alongside 112 contestants for the coveted title. According to the Miss World website, Pyszkova—pursuing dual degrees in Law and Business Administration—runs a foundation that contributes to various charitable initiatives. She is passionate about music and art—having spent nine years in an art academy.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the winning moment!

Competition

When 'Shark Tank India' met Miss World 2024

The competition began with the Top 14, with four semi-finalists being chosen from each continent. The contestants were narrowed down to the Top 8 answering diverse questions on women's empowerment and sustainable development. The final four contestants, Trinidad and Tobago, Botswana, Czech Republic, and Lebanon, presented their (Miss World title) pitches to the Shark Tank India panelists Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, and Ritesh Agrawal.

Panel of judges

Meet the judges behind the Miss World selection process

The esteemed judges' panel included Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. Actor-social worker Amruta Fadnavis, MD of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited Vineet Jain, CEO of Miss World Organisation Julia Evelyn Morley CBE, and former Miss Worlds Manushi Chhillar (2017) and María Julia Mantilla (2004) preceded the panel.

Highlights

Here are more highlights from the grand event

Indian artists including Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar graced the stage. Meanwhile, Nita Ambani was felicitated with the Humanitarian Award for her work at the Reliance Foundation—a non-profit organization. Notably, after 28 years, India hosted the pageant for the second time—the first being in 1996. Originating in the UK in 1951, Miss World holds the distinction of being the world's longest-running beauty pageant.