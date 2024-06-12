Next Article

Dalljiet Kaur visits Kenya amid separation rumors with Nikhil Patel

By Tanvi Gupta 01:40 pm Jun 12, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Dalljiet Kaur and her business-man husband Nikhil Patel's marriage has been under the scanner for a while now. While Kaur has been sharing cryptic posts on social media, Patel confirmed their separation in a recent interview. Amid all the chaos, Kaur has now visited Kenya, where Patel resides. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture from her window with the caption, "Morning views be like," on Tuesday.

Updates via pictures

Kaur pinned the location Kenya in another Story

Kaur, who relocated to Kenya with her son Jaydon shortly after her wedding with Patel in 2023, shared another picture on her Instagram Story. In the photo, she was seen enjoying with two other women. Alongside the image, she wrote the caption, "When you meet your girl squad," and pinned the location as Nairobi, Kenya. Meanwhile, in a previous interview, Patel clarified, "In January of this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya...which ultimately led to our separation."

Marriage

Kaur and Patel's marriage timeline

Kaur and Patel got married on March 10, 2023, in an intimate ceremony in India. Following their wedding, the actor relocated to Kenya to begin a new chapter in her life. Their social media posts initially portrayed a happy and loving relationship. However, earlier in January, when Kaur returned to India, rumors of a possible separation emerged. Later, her team clarified that she was in India due to her mother's surgery.

Patel's statement

Patel's response to separation and legal action

In his official statement, Patel revealed that he had taken legal action against Kaur for sharing pictures and videos from their wedding, without his permission. This move came after Kaur posted a note on social media about an extramarital affair, which led to a public uproar. She later deleted the post. Kaur has been sharing cryptic posts related to love, marriage, and betrayal for the past few weeks.

Previous marriage

This could be reason why Kaur is currently in Kenya

In his legal notice, Patel also addressed the matter of Kaur's remaining possessions at his residence in Kenya. He stated that his team has contacted Kaur to collect her belongings in June, or they will be donated to a Kenyan charity. This might be a reason why Kaur is currently in Kenya. Meanwhile, Kaur was previously married to television actor and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot from 2009 to 2015. They have one child together, Jaydon.