Next Article

Jin completes military service, BTS celebrates

BTS goes all out to welcome Jin, organizes 'Jin-is-Back' bash

By Tanvi Gupta 01:33 pm Jun 12, 202401:33 pm

What's the story BTS's oldest member, Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, was officially discharged from his mandatory military service on Wednesday. He was the first member to enlist in December 2022 and served as an active-duty soldier at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. His return was privately celebrated by his fellow BTS members, who took time off to mark the occasion.

Reunion

RM organized a special saxophone performance for Jin

The members of BTS, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and V, left no stone unturned to welcome back Jin. Each member uniquely expressed their joy. RM, in particular, organized a special saxophone performance to honor Jin's discharge. He played their hit track Dynamite, sending fans into a frenzy. Later, a private celebration was held. The picture was posted by BTS's official account, featuring a room decorated with balloons and a banner that read "Jin is back."

Twitter Post

ARMYs, take a look at this picture!

Fan reactions

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages

The BTS fandom took to social media to express their joy over Jin's return. Netizens flooded various online platforms with congratulatory messages for the K-pop idol. They praised his unchanged appearance and expressed admiration for his dedication. Comments such as, "He looks the same before and after the military. His face was always beautiful" and "He's the same. So interesting. His skin is so white, he looks younger than before" were seen on social media.

Suga's absence

Suga's absence and upcoming activities for Jin post-discharge

Meanwhile, fans also noticed the absence of Suga, who is currently fulfilling his military service as a social service worker, during Jin's discharge. However, he later reunited with his bandmates at the HYBE building, reportedly. Now that Jin is back, he has various activities lined up! He is set to participate in a solo fan event as part of the 2024 FESTA on Friday. The event will include a special greeting session and a light hug with Jin.