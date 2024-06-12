Next Article

BTS's Jin discharged from military service

BTS's Jin discharged from military; RM, J-Hope, others welcome him

By Tanvi Gupta 10:05 am Jun 12, 202410:05 am

What's the story ARMYs look who's back! BTS's Kim Seok-jin, known by his stage name Jin, has successfully completed his mandatory military service and was discharged on Wednesday. The 30-year-old singer was welcomed back by his fellow bandmates—RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—at the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province. The group greeted him with warm hugs, and RM even played their hit track Dynamite on the saxophone to celebrate the occasion, reportedly.

Take a look at these pictures of BTS members

Service details

Jin's military service and role at the training center

Jin began his mandatory, active-duty military service on December 13, 2022, making him the first member of the world-renowned K-pop group to fulfill this obligation. During his time in the military, he served as an assistant instructor at the 5th Infantry Division's Recruit Training Center. He has successfully met the nearly two-year service requirement, completing his tenure after serving diligently for a year and six months.

Post-military plans

His upcoming activities post-military discharge

Following his discharge, Jin is set to participate in a solo fan event as part of the 2024 FESTA on Friday. The event will include a special greeting session and a light hug with Jin, as per his request. Additionally, an exclusive Weverse LIVE stream featuring a heartfelt message from Jin is scheduled for Thursday. Notably, this event is exclusively for ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders in select regions.

Milestone

Jin's solo success shone amid military duties

Meanwhile, in addition to his military service, the artist has made significant strides in his solo music career. His music video for The Astronaut, co-written by Jin, British rock band Coldplay, and Norwegian DJ Kygo, and produced with Bill Rahko, reached a staggering 100M views on December 4, coinciding with his birthday. The song was released in 2022, as his debut solo single.

Military service

BTS members' military service and future plans

Jin's discharge marks a significant milestone in the individual military journeys of BTS members. SUGA began basic training at the Nonsan Army Training Centre in September 2023 and is also serving as a social worker. V was recently seen performing patrolling duties as part of ROK's special defense team after graduating as an elite trainee alongside RM in January. Jimin and Jungkook are serving in the 5th Infantry Division, while J-Hope is fulfilling his duty as an assistant drill instructor.