Next Article

'Severance' Season 2: New footage unveiled by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ teases 'Severance' S02: Anticipated dark twists in store

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Jun 12, 202404:10 am

What's the story Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed series Severance released a sneak peek of its upcoming second season at the 2024 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this week. The first season, which premiered in February 2022, left viewers on a cliffhanger. The new footage features Adam Scott's character, Mark Scout, being greeted by Tramell Tillman's Milchick with a "Welcome back. Been a minute." With the anticipation building, here's everything to know about the next chapter.

About the show

'Severance' plot follows surgically 'severed' individuals

Severance burst onto the scene in 2022, quickly captivating audiences and earning 14 Emmy nominations. The story centers on co-workers at Lumon Industries, who spend their days in a sterile office refining numbers. The catch? They've been surgically "severed" from their outside lives, meaning when they're on the clock, work is all they know. But what happens when an "innie"—the office-bound personality—starts craving freedom? That's where the dramatic (and sometimes dizzying) storyline kicks into gear.

Season 2

'Severance' Season 2: What to expect

The teaser clip shows Scout holding blue balloons with his face on them. In another scene, Scout is seen lying on a conference table, transitioning between his "innie" and "outie" personas before sprinting down a corridor. The clip raises the question of whether the "severed" are experiencing malfunctions. Notably, the makers have yet to announce the release date or the storyline for the upcoming season.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the first teaser here

Production hurdles

Season 2 faced delays and production challenges

The production of Severance's second season faced several challenges, including script issues and budget overruns. These difficulties were further compounded by strikes from both the Writers Guild of America and the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike. Despite these setbacks, filming for the second installment finally concluded in April. The show's creator, Dan Erickson, expressed excitement about exploring the lives of "outies" and the darker side of Lumon in the upcoming season.

Cast additions

Meet the new cast members

The second season is expected to feature several new cast members, including Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, and Meritt Wever. Other additions include Christopher Guest, Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, John Noble, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson. John Turturro confirmed that his co-star Christopher Walken, who plays Burt Goodman, is still part of the cast.

Ending

Revisiting Season 1's ending

At the end of Season 1, viewers got a jaw-dropping twist: Mark's "outie" (who we knew was grieving his wife, supposedly lost in a car accident) discovers that she's not only alive but also working for Lumon, played by Dichen Lachman. This revelation is made possible thanks to Dylan (Zach Cherry), who sneaks around the building and activates the "overtime contingency," allowing the "innies" to experience the outside world. Now, the exact direction of Season 2 remains a mystery.