Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja' set for release on Friday

Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja' releases on Friday: Plot, cast, runtime

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Jun 12, 202402:10 am

What's the story South sensation Vijay Sethupathi's much-anticipated 50th film, Maharaja, is all set to grace theaters on Friday (June 14). Helmed by director Nithilan Swaminathan, the film marks a significant milestone for Sethupathi as he steps into the protagonist's shoes. With all censorship formalities wrapped up, Maharaja is primed for its grand cinematic premiere. As anticipation mounts, here's everything to know about the film, from plot to cast.

Certification and celebration

'Maharaja' has received U/A certificate

Film critic Amutha Bharathi reported that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the forthcoming film a U/A certificate. The film has a runtime of two hours and 22 minutes, reportedly. A special event was recently organized in Hyderabad to celebrate Sethupathi's 50th film, with the cast and crew in attendance. To note, Maharaja features a stellar cast including Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Anurag Kashyap, Bharathiraja, and Munishkanth.

Production team

Behind the scenes of 'Maharaja'

The film is a production of Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudhan Sundaram under the Passion Studios banner. B. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the soundtrack, Philomin Raj handled the editing, and Dinesh Purushothaman was responsible for the cinematography. To recall, the first-look poster was marked by intriguing details, including bloodstains on the actor's body, a conspicuous missing ear, and the presence of a police officer in the background—all hinting at a riveting and suspenseful narrative.

Streaming rights

Netflix acquired the streaming rights of 'Maharaja'

In January, Netflix announced the acquisition of streaming rights for Sethupathi's upcoming film. Earlier, in a press conference, Swaminathan dismissed questions about whether Maharaja would be Sethupathi's comeback film, asserting, "Sometimes I get irked when people ask me whether Maharaja will be his comeback film. I lash out at them asking, when did he suffer a setback to come back (from)?" "So far I have never noticed shortcomings in his work," he added.

Upcoming venture

Sethupathi's next project: 'Viduthalai Part 2'

After the release of Maharaja, Sethupathi—who was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas—will appear in Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran. This sequel to the successful 2023 movie Viduthalai also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manju Warrier, Bhavani Sre, and Soori in significant roles. The first part of Viduthalai was critically acclaimed both in India and internationally, even receiving recognition at the Rotterdam Film Festival 2024.