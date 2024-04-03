Next Article

Tamil actor Visweswara Rao passes away at 64

By Tanvi Gupta 02:25 pm Apr 03, 202402:25 pm

What's the story The Tamil film industry is mourning the loss of celebrated actor Visweswara Rao, who passed away on Tuesday (April 2), reportedly due to complications related to cancer. The 64-year-old actor was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. Known for his supporting roles in numerous Tamil movies, Rao had been courageously battling cancer for several years. May he rest in peace.

Tributes

Social media users paid their condolences

A wave of grief swept social media as Rao's fans mourned the actor's untimely passing. Tributes poured in, with one user taking to X (formerly Twitter) calling him an "unforgettable legend." Another echoed the sentiment and stated, "A sad day for Tamil cinema." His residence in Chennai became a memorial, where colleagues and admirers paid their respects before his final rites were performed on Wednesday morning.

Beginnings

His illustrious career began as a child artist

Rao's acting journey began when he was only six years old. He quickly became a beloved figure among Tamil audiences, particularly for his roles in films such as Suriya's Pithamagan (2003). In this film, he played the role of Laila's (Manju) naive father, delivering an unforgettable performance in the jail scene. His brief appearance in R Madhavan's Evano Oruvan (2007) also left a lasting impression on viewers.

Talent

Working with NTR to Pawan Kalyan: Rao's career spanned eras

Veteran actor Rao's career spanned eras. He began in black-and-white films with screen legends like NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and MG Ramachandran. Later, he seamlessly transitioned to working with the new wave of stars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Pawan Kalyan. Notably, he shared the screen with three former chief ministers—NTR, MGR, and Jayalalithaa.

Legacy

Rao's contributions to Tamil and Telugu cinema

Beyond his significant contributions to Tamil cinema, Rao also made a mark in Telugu films, often showcasing his comedic talent, widely loved by audiences. Over the course of his extensive career, he featured in approximately 300 films including early works like Potti Pleader and Bhakta Potana. Additionally, Rao graced television screens with appearances in various TV serials.