'Heeramandi' releases on May 1

'Tilasmi Bahein': Sonakshi mesmerizes in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' song

By Aikantik Bag 03:55 pm Apr 03, 202403:55 pm

What's the story Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a maverick filmmaker known for his brilliant mounting and larger-than-life storytelling! His OTT debut project Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been in the buzz for a long time and ahead of its premiere, the makers are dropping the songs from the series. The makers recently unveiled a new song Tilasmi Bahein and it projects Sonakshi Sinha in a never-before-seen avatar. The series premieres on Netflix on May 1.

Dance number

Sinha's flawless performance stole the show

The latest release from the series is a vibrant dance number crooned by Sharmistha Chatterjee. The song showcases a mesmerizing performance by Sinha where she is seen in a dazzling champagne-colored sequin saree, seated between two men. Her seductive dance moves and composed demeanor will captivate viewers. The soothing tune is complimented by AM Turaz's lyrics. The star-studded cast includes Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, among others.

Watch the music video here