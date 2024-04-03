Next Article

Hunter Schafer opens up about rejecting trans roles

What's the story Actor Hunter Schafer, known for her role in the teen series Euphoria, has been consciously avoiding roles that stereotype her based on her gender identity. In a recent GQ cover story, she expressed her desire to shift the public focus away from her transgender status. "If I let it happen, it would still be giving 'Transsexual Actress' before every article ever," she told GQ.

Why does this story matter?

Entertainment industries across the world deal with several issues, one of them being typecasting actors. A certain actor attains fame for portraying a kind of character and then they get offered several similar roles. This leads to quick but short-lived fame. Over the years, we have witnessed several talents being wasted due to typecasting and Schafer's strong statements highlight the same.

Schafer opened up about avoiding 'trans' label in interviews

Schafer revealed that she deliberately avoids using the term "trans" during interviews to prevent the conversation from focusing solely on her gender identity. She believes this oversimplification belittles and hampers her professional growth. "As soon as I say it [in interviews], it gets blastoff," she explained, expressing a desire to move beyond her transition.

She has declined numerous trans roles in the past

Schafer disclosed that she has intentionally turned down many roles specifically written for trans characters. Despite her prominence as a transgender figure in the media, she feels guilty for not being more vocal about the LGBTQ+ community. However, she believes that not focusing her work around her gender identity will allow her to progress further in her career. "I've gotten offered tons of trans roles, and I just don't want to do it," she stated.

'Hunger Games' actor's acting journey so far and upcoming projects

Schafer's acting career began with the Emmy Award-winning HBO series Euphoria, where she played Jules. She also co-wrote and starred in a special episode of the series titled F**k Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob. Recently, she made her film debut in Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Schafer is set to lead in Neon's upcoming horror film Cuckoo, scheduled for release this August in the United States.