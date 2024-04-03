Next Article

K-pop idols Kazuha and K's dating rumors surface

By Tanvi Gupta 01:20 pm Apr 03, 202401:20 pm

What's the story The world of K-pop is abuzz with rumors of a potential romance between two top stars. Kazuha, a Japanese member of the girl group LE SSERAFIM, and K, from the Japanese boy band &TEAM, are reportedly dating according to media reports. The rumor mill started churning when Japanese media outlet Shukan Bunshun reported on Wednesday that Kazuha was seeing a "handsome idol" who is six years older and stands 186cm tall.

Mystery solved

Identity of Kazuha's alleged beau revealed

The report shed light on the secretive romance that reportedly began in the summer of 2022. Though friends for a year, they officially began dating two years back and their relationship hit a speed bump in 2023 when colleagues discovered it, forcing them to keep things under wraps. However, their rendezvous finally came to light on March 17 when they were spotted at a fancy Ginza Yakiniku restaurant late at night. However, no photos surfaced.

Authenticity

Meanwhile, Kazuha's agency denied dating rumors

The lack of photos together has cast doubt on the story's authenticity. Adding fuel to the fire of skepticism is the timeline. Kazuha only arrived in Korea in 2022 to train with LE SSERAFIM, making it unclear how she could have known this idol beforehand. Despite these doubts, Kazuha's agency HYBE has officially denied the rumors, insisting their meal together was strictly platonic. Meanwhile, K's agency HYBE Japan has not confirmed or denied these dating rumors.

Kazuha's journey

LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha: A rising star in K-pop

Meanwhile, speaking of Kazuha, she is a member of the girl group LE SSERAFIM, formed by Source Music. The five-member group has been making waves in the industry since its debut on May 2, 2022. Their first extended play (EP), Fearless broke records for first-day sales by a debut K-pop girl group. Their latest album, EASY, has also received rave reviews.

About the idol

Know more about K and his group activities

Kazuha's rumored flame K is a member of the nine-member boy band formed by HYBE Labels Japan, which includes members based in both Japan and South Korea. Formed through a reality survival program &Audition - The Howling, the group made their mark with their debut single Under the Skin released on November 21, 2022. They officially entered the K-pop scene with their first EP First Howling: Me, in December 2022.