Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen's upcoming film stirs excitement

Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen's chemistry shines in 'Kadhalikka Neramillai' teaser

By Tanvi Gupta 04:39 pm Jun 03, 202404:39 pm

What's the story The forthcoming romantic drama, Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen, is creating a buzz among fans. The first poster of the film sparked excitement, which was further fueled when Ravi shared a sneak peek of the film on his social media accounts on Monday. The 29-second teaser features an intimate scene between the two stars, concluding with the movie's title card.

'Kadhalikka Neramillai' features stellar cast and crew

Kadhalikka Neramillai boasts a star-studded cast including Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, and actor Lal in pivotal roles. The film's music and soundtrack have been composed by the legendary AR Rahman. T-Series has secured the official audio rights for the movie. The project is being financed by Udhayanidhi Stalin through Red Giant Movies. Although an official release date is yet to be announced, it is anticipated that the film will hit theaters soon.

Check out the teaser here

Netizens enthusiastically responded to the teaser

Soon after the teaser was dropped, the online community took to the comments section to express their excitement for the upcoming flick. One user wrote, "Anna, waiting for your charming screenplay." Another commented, "Congratulations, Anna, finally you are back in your old avatar. Nithya Ma'am looks so beautiful and elegant, just like a wow." Helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film's name translates to "No Time to Love."

Is the film inspired by the eponymous 1964 Tamil classic?

The first poster dropped in November, featuring the lead actors in an intimate embrace with their fingers intertwined. To note, the film shares its name with a classic 1964 Tamil film that starred Balaiah and Rajasree. That movie told the comedic tale of a man enlisting his best friend to pose as his father to win over his boss's daughter. Whether the new film shares more than just the title with the original remains a mystery.

Ravi's upcoming projects beyond 'Kadhalikka Neramillai'

In addition to Kadhalikka Neramillai, Ravi is involved in several other projects. He was last seen in Siren, an action drama directed by Antony Bhagyaraj, which received mixed reviews upon its release in February. His upcoming films include a comedy-drama titled Brother, helmed by M Rajesh, and a fantasy film named Genie, directed by debutant director Bhuvanesh Arjunan. Genie will star Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles.