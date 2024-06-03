Next Article

Sharmin Segal responds to online trolling for 'Heeramandi'

By Isha Sharma 04:27 pm Jun 03, 202404:27 pm

What's the story Sharmin Segal, who recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has responded to the harsh trolling she faced for her performance in the show. Despite receiving relentless criticism for her alleged "expressionless" acting and perceived cold behavior toward co-stars, Segal emphasized the importance of "audience's opinion." To recall, she had to disable comments on her social media profiles due to escalating online toxicity.

Audience impact

Segal emphasized the importance of audience feedback

In an interview with News 18 Showsha, Segal said, "I had given my all to Alamzeb's character. We tend to fixate on the negatives but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don't talk about." "It's perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives and we tend to look over them to some degree." Several viewers felt her casting was a result of her ties with Bhansali, who is her maternal uncle.

Positivity focus

'I was missing out on a lot of love'

Segal expressed her commitment to focusing on the positives, despite the criticism. "There was a point when I was not looking at many things (reviews) but then slowly, I realized that I was also missing out on a lot of love that I was getting. I've now started paying attention to that." "Over the last few days, I decided to look through it all. The audience's opinion is what will probably help you be the best version of yourself."

Show's impact

Segal also received 'constructive criticism'

Despite the mixed response, Segal shared, "The audience is the king at the end of the day. And as a creative person, it's very important to acknowledge that. They have a right to their opinion - positive or negative. That's one thing that gives me perspective and allows me to be okay." "I saw positivity, constructive criticism, and a whole range of feedback and that's what happens when you put yourself out there as an artist or an actor."

Season 2

'Heeramandi' will return for Season 2

Despite the mixed critical response to the show, it was announced on Monday that the series will return for a second installment. The first season is set between 1920 and 1947, during the partition of India and Pakistan. It takes place in the Heeramandi district of Lahore, British India. Central characters include Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala), the shrewd queen of Heeramandi, and her ambitious niece Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), Mallikajaan's elder daughter Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari), and her youngest Alamzeb (Segal).