Next Article

'Heeramandi' renewed for second season

Netflix renews Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' series for Season 2

By Tanvi Gupta 01:06 pm Jun 03, 202401:06 pm

What's the story Netflix has just dropped an exciting development: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is officially coming back for a second season. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this globally acclaimed series has been taking the world by storm since its premiere on May 1. In record time, it skyrocketed to the top, claiming the title of the most-watched Indian series on Netflix worldwide within just one week. Looks like its journey is far from over!

Announcement event

Season 2 announcement celebrated with a traditional dance performance

The announcement of Season 2 was made at an event in Mumbai on Monday. The event featured a flash mob of 100 dancers dressed in traditional Indian attire, performing a medley of songs from the series. Monika Shergill, VP of content at Netflix India, expressed her excitement about the renewal, reportedly stating, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has intricately woven magic to bring Heeramandi to life...we will be back with Season 2."

Twitter Post

Here, take a look at this unique announcement video

Season recap

'Heeramandi' Season 1 quick overview

The first season of Heeramandi is set between 1920 and 1947, during the partition of India and Pakistan. It takes place in the Heeramandi district of Lahore, British India, known for its tawaifs (courtesans). Central characters include Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala), the shrewd queen of Heeramandi, and her ambitious niece Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), Mallikajaan's elder daughter Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari), and her youngest Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal). Other cast members include Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, and Fardeen Khan.

Director's insight

When director Bhansali discussed challenges and future plans

Earlier, Bhansali shared that the creation of Season 1 was a demanding process, taking 350 shooting days over three years. "It takes a lot to make a series. This one has taken a lot," he said. For the upcoming Heeramandi 2, Bhansali revealed plans for the characters' transition from Lahore to the film industry, stating, "They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs."

Upcoming venture

Meanwhile, other projects in the pipeline for Bhansali

Earlier this year, Bhansali unveiled his next project Love & War, featuring A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor, promising an "epic saga" set against the backdrop of war. It is slated for a Christmas 2025 release. Additionally, he's rumored to have Inshallah in the works for the same year. Reportedly, he postponed Baiju Bawra, starring Ranveer Singh and Bhatt, in favor of prioritizing the war-centric romance.