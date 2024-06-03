Next Article

Natasa Stankovic reuploads wedding pictures amid split rumors; fans react

By Tanvi Gupta 01:03 pm Jun 03, 202401:03 pm

What's the story Serbian model Natasa Stankovic recently reinstated wedding photos with her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya, on her Instagram profile. This action follows widespread rumors of a potential separation between the couple. The speculation was triggered when a Reddit user observed that Stankovic had removed "Pandya" from her Instagram name and archived photos of her wedding and other significant moments. Her absence from IPL matches further fueled divorce rumors.

Instagram updates

'Are you guys back together?'

Stankovic caused a stir by deleting her wedding pictures with Pandya, only to restore them now! Netizens were quick to question, "Are you guys back together?" The posts in question were from their 2023 Hindu and white weddings, where the couple renewed their vows in a lavish three-day ceremony in Udaipur. Now fans are eagerly awaiting an official statement from the couple regarding their relationship status.

Social media

Cryptic Instagram posts preceded 'photo restoration' activity

Before restoring the wedding images, Stankovic shared a series of cryptic posts on Instagram about five days ago. One post featured a video of a drive on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link with the caption: "Praise God..." accompanied by several emojis. Another post stated, "Someone is about to get on the streets." On Saturday evening, Stankovic shared a cheerful selfie while savoring a cup of black tea. In a subsequent Instagram store, she remarked, "Will I spill the tea?"

Background

Couple's relationship timeline: A quick look

After dating for a while, Pandya got engaged to Stankovic in January 2020. The couple tied the knot in secrecy during the COVID-19-induced lockdown in May that year. Subsequently, they welcomed their son Agastya Pandya in July. In 2023, they celebrated their union again, in the presence of their friends and family, with both Hindu and white weddings over three days in Udaipur.

Cricketer's response

Pandya's activities amid the chaos: A look

While the separation rumors swirled, Pandya was reportedly vacationing in London and was absent from the T20 World Cup India squad. It is suggested that he will join Team India directly in New York afterward. Throughout this period, Pandya continued to express his love for cricket and his country on social media platforms. Despite the ongoing speculation, neither Pandya nor Stankovic has confirmed or denied these rumors.