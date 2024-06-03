Next Article

Lee Dong-wook to make voice acting debut with 'Inside Out 2'

Actor Lee Dong-wook joins 'Inside Out 2' cast as Lance

By Tanvi Gupta 04:45 pm Jun 03, 202404:45 pm

What's the story South Korean actor Lee Dong-wook, renowned for his roles in Goblin and Tale of the Nine-Tailed, is set to make his voice acting debut in the upcoming Disney-Pixar animated film Inside Out 2. His agency, King Kong by Starship, announced this news on Monday. The sequel to the Oscar-winning 2015 film Inside Out is set to be released on June 14 in both English and Hindi.

Character details

Which character is Lee voicing in the film?

In the upcoming film, Lee lends his voice to Lance, the beloved video game character from Riley's childhood. Lance's face is proudly engraved on the "Favorite Faces Mountain" inside Riley's mind, highlighting her fondness for him. Throughout the movie, Lance interacts with Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear—the colorful emotions brought to life as characters—who find themselves trapped by new emotions invading Riley's mind.

Actor's enthusiasm

Lee promises 'great laughter and fun'

Through his agency, Lee expressed his excitement for this new venture. Despite Lance's perfect appearance, the character also exhibits some clumsy traits which add vibrancy to the story. Lee promised to bring "great laughter and fun" to audiences with his performance in Inside Out 2. Meanwhile, work-wise, Lee was last seen in the Disney+ series A Shop for Killers, which ran from January 17 to February 7.

Hindi version

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday voices Riley in Hindi version

Simultaneously, on Monday, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday revealed her participation in the project, voicing the character Riley for the Hindi version. Inside Out 2 revisits teenager Riley's mind, where her Headquarters faces unexpected demolition to accommodate new Emotions. Alongside the original emotions, Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, Disgust, Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment emerge, leaving them perplexed and challenged by the sudden changes.

About the project

Here's everything to know about 'Inside Out 2'

The English version of Inside Out 2 features a stellar cast that includes Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan reprising their roles from the first film with Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman. The film incorporates Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter's concept of "five to 27 emotions" from the first installment.