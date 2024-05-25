Next Article

Shikhar Dhawan sets record straight on 'Sitaare Zameen Par' role

By Tanvi Gupta 05:07 pm May 25, 202405:07 pm

What's the story Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recently clarified the rumors about his acting debut in Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Speculation about his role in the film ignited when a cheerful selfie and video with Khan went viral on social media. However, while recently promoting his new talk show Dhawan Karenge, the batsman refuted the rumors, explaining that the selfie with Khan was simply a snapshot of a pleasant evening spent together.

Acting views

'I enjoy being in front of the camera': Dhawan

Dhawan, while speaking to Pinkvilla, admitted to not knowing much about the craft, referencing his only stint as a cameo in Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL. Despite this, he expressed enjoyment in being in front of the camera. "Of course, I enjoy being in front of the camera," he said noting that filming a movie is a different ball game. "I am just going with the flow and I'll see what the future holds for me," he added.

Fueling speculation, this video of Khan, Dhawan went viral!

Rapid-fire round

Meanwhile, Dhawan revealed questions for Bollywood's Khan trio

In a rapid-fire round during the interview, Dhawan disclosed what he would ask Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. For Aamir, he expressed curiosity about the meticulousness of his work. Regarding SRK, Dhawan admired his attitude and would question him about it. As for Salman, he appreciates how the actor handles challenging situations and expressed interest in learning more about his approach.

About the film

Here's everything about 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Backed by Khan's home production, the narrative of SZP revolves around the Paralympic Games—an esteemed international sports event dedicated to athletes with disabilities. Scheduled to shoot for a month between May and June, the film will capture a myriad of paralympic competitions. The movie is reportedly being shot across diverse locations in Delhi, encompassing iconic landmarks such as the Red Fort, Lodhi Garden, and Tyagraj Stadium. Helmed by RS Prasanna, it stars Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead.

Sequel speculation

Is it a sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par'?

Khan shared insights about SZP during a media interaction following the screening of Laapataa Ladies in February. He noted, "The theme is the same but the difference is, unlike Taare Zameen Par, which left you with tears, Sitaare Zameen Par will leave in laughter. RS Prasanna is directing it and it is an entertaining film. We are looking at the same topic but with a different perspective." The makers are targeting a Christmas 2024 release.