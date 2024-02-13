Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' is set to hit theaters on March 1

Kiran Rao grateful to Sandeep Reddy for promoting 'Laapataa Ladies'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:27 pm Feb 13, 202405:27 pm

What's the story Kiran Rao is currently busy promoting her directorial project, Laapataa Ladies. Simultaneously, she has been verbally sparring with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who reacted strongly to Rao's comments on his film Kabir Singh. After several rounds of accusations, Rao, in a recent interview, expressed gratitude toward Reddy Vanga, noting that his remarks had "indirectly promoted" her upcoming film.

Why does this story matter?

Rao is making a comeback to directing with Laapataa Ladies; her last directorial was Dhobi Ghat in 2010. LL premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023 and earned a standing ovation. Separately, this project marks the first collaboration between Rao and Aamir Khan—who serves as a producer—since their separation in 2021.

'Now they know who I am...'

In a recent conversation with Connect FM Canada, Rao addressed the question of whether Reddy Vanga's comments and his response have benefitted her upcoming film. She stated, "I did feel like I had to respond (to the Animal director's comments), and I did, so that's out there. I guess if people have seen it, now they know who I am and that I have a film coming on March 1."

How did it all start?

Recap: Reddy Vanga's comments on Rao and Khan

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Reddy Vanga criticized Rao for her comments on misogyny in Kabir Singh. Reddy Vanga said, "I think she doesn't understand the difference between stalking and approaching." He also mentioned Khan's 1990 film Dil, saying, "I want to tell that woman, that go and ask Khan about the song Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai, what was that? Then come back to me."

Rao later defended Khan and clarified her role

Responding to this, Rao defended Khan in an interview with Quint, clarifying that she never specifically mentioned Reddy Vanga's films. "Why he has assumed that I was talking about his film you'll have to ask him." She also reminded everyone of Khan's apology for Dil—which recently went viral on social media—and said, "Honestly, if Mr. Reddy has something to tell [Aamir], he should do it man to man." "I am not responsible for Aamir's work or Aamir Khan."