RKF to produce biopic on Sukumar Sen

By Tanvi Gupta 01:32 pm Jun 03, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Siddharth Roy Kapur's production banner has revealed plans to bankroll a biopic on Sukumar Sen—the first Chief Election Commissioner of India, reported Variety. The upcoming film will reportedly depict Sen's life and his significant contributions to organizing India's first general elections in 1951-1952. Interestingly, the announcement of this film coincided with India's General Elections 2024, which wrapped up on Saturday (June 1), with results due on Tuesday (June 4).

Sen's legacy

Sukumar Sen: The architect of India's democratic process

Sen, a mathematician and civil servant, was instrumental in transitioning India from a British colony to a democratic republic. His task involved managing an electorate of 175M people across 565 princely kingdoms and newly formed states. Despite the logistical challenges, his efforts resulted in a voter turnout of 60%, solidifying India's democratic foundation. The biopic aims to highlight Sen's ambition and audacity, reminding audiences of the monumental effort behind an electoral process often taken for granted.

Family endorsement

Sen's grandsons expressed support for the biopic

Sen's grandsons, Sanjiv Sen and Debdatta Sen, have voiced their support for the biopic. Sanjiv reportedly stated, "The credit for laying the bedrock for this vibrant electoral process must go to Sukumar Sen, my grandfather and the first CEC of independent India." Echoing Sanjiv's sentiments, Debdatta added that the film is a "laudable effort to make the people of our country aware of a remarkable person and his achievements."

Statement

'His contribution deserves to be celebrated...'

Notably, RKF's latest project comes on the heels of the success of the SonyLIV series Rocket Boys, which fictionalized the narrative of Dr. Homi J Bhabha, the architect of India's nuclear program, and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, who pioneered the Indian space program. Speaking about the upcoming project, Vidya Balan's husband, Roy Kapur expressed, "We're so honored to bring to life the incredible story of Sukumar Sen." "His contribution to laying the architecture for our democratic process deserves to be celebrated."

Project details

Details of Sen biopic yet to be finalized

The specifics regarding the biopic on Sen are still under discussion. It is yet to be decided whether the project will take the form of a film or a series. Information about the director and cast for this ambitious project is also pending. The production team is looking forward to bringing audiences in India and around the world this thrilling story of India's first election and the remarkable man behind it.