ECI issues directive on deepfakes in politics

Remove deepfakes within 3 hours of notification: ECI to parties

By Tanya Shrivastava May 07, 2024

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a directive to all national and state-level political parties, instructing them to remove any deepfakes within three hours of notification. The ECI has also warned parties against using their social media platforms for circulating deepfake videos and audios; or spreading misinformation or synthetically created information that may appear genuine. This directive was issued following concerns raised by the Bhartiya Janata Party about the impact of deepfakes on the electoral process.

AI-tools

ECI clarifies stance on use of technological tools

The ECI has clarified that it is not restricting political parties from using any technological or Artificial Intelligence-based tools. However, it has strictly forbidden the use of such tools that "distort information or spreads misinformation." The commission expressed concern over manipulated content on social media platforms, stating it "has the potential to wrongfully sway voter opinions, deepen societal divisions...erode trust in the electioneering process by attacking laid out instrumentalities of the electoral steps in terms of means and material."

Violations

ECI's guidelines on impersonation and potential violations

The ECI's directive also includes guidelines for political parties not to impersonate another person on social media. The treatment of satirical and parody accounts under this directive remains unclear. In case of violations, existing laws could be invoked as per provisions cited by the poll body. These include sections from the Information Technology Act, the Representation of People Act, and the Indian Penal Code related to identity theft, false statements in connection with an election, and public mischief.

Reporting guidelines

ECI directs parties to report unlawful information

The ECI has directed political parties to report "any unlawful information" and "fake user accounts" to the relevant social media platform. If the unlawful information or fake user account persists even after reporting to the platform, parties are instructed to approach the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The GACs created under these rules are obligated to address grievances within a maximum of 15 days of receiving them.

Content guidelines

ECI reiterates prohibition of derogatory content

The ECI's advisory reiterated its earlier advisories prohibiting the use of children in campaigning, as well as advisories not to promote content derogatory toward women. The advisory also ordered parties not to show "violence, harm or harassment of animals" on social media. However, it did not specifically mention that hate speech and content targeting one community must not be posted.