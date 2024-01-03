Chakka Jam: Agitating drivers call off protest after Centre's assurance

Chakka Jam: Agitating drivers call off protest after Centre's assurance

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:34 am Jan 03, 202410:34 am

Drivers call off protest after Centre assured them that their views would be considered

The nationwide truckers' stir has been called off after Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla assured them that their views would be considered before implementing a contentious law regarding hit-and-run. Bhalla met representatives of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Tuesday after it announced a strike on Monday against fines and jail under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for hit-and-run cases.

Why does this story matter?

The BNS received President Droupadi Murmu's approval to replace the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC) in December. It states that drivers who cause major accidents due to reckless driving and flee the scene without notifying the police or other authorities can face a Rs. 7 lakh fine or up to 10 years imprisonment. This provision triggered discontent among drivers and truckers, who argued it would exacerbate the driver shortage in the country.

Bhalla provides details on meeting with AIMTC representatives

Providing details regarding the meeting on Tuesday evening, the home secretary confirmed that the central government has yet to implement the new rule. "We all want to say that before implementing Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita 106/2, we will have a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives and then only we will take a decision," he added.

Don't want you to face inconvenience: AIMTC president to truckers

Meanwhile, AIMTC President Amrit Lal Madan said that the drivers are their soldiers, and they don't want them to face any inconvenience. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has kept the ten years of punishment and fine that was imposed on hold," he stated. "Until the next meeting of the All India Motor Transport Congress is held, no laws will be imposed," Madan added.

Resume driving without any fear: AIMTC official to agitating drivers

On the other hand, AIMTC core committee Chairperson Bal Malkit Singh urged all agitating drivers to return to their vehicles and resume driving without any fear. "We have conveyed your (the truckers) concerns to the government. The law has not been put into force yet, and I assure you that we will not let this law come into force," he said.

Know about arguments against Centre's new hit-and-run law

Truckers, cab drivers, and others operating commercial automobiles have questioned how they would pay such a steep fine in case they met with an accident. Experts also warned about possible abuse of the law, the method of informing authorities given the chance of public anger, and the nature of the proof that will be acceptable in a dispute.